Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSEC. National Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.96.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) opened at 9.35 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business earned $183.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post $0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

In related news, CFO Brian H. Oswald purchased 25,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $232,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Prospect Capital by 122.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 8.9% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 231,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares during the period. CFO4Life L.P. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 25.9% in the third quarter. CFO4Life L.P. now owns 89,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in Prospect Capital by 40.2% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 3,214,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,039,000 after buying an additional 921,221 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

