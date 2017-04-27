ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for ProAssurance in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PRA. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ProAssurance from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/proassurance-co-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-51-per-share-boenning-scattergood-forecasts-pra-updated.html.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) traded up 0.32% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.45. 149,295 shares of the company traded hands. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $63.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.46.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. ProAssurance had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $237.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ProAssurance by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,296,000 after buying an additional 32,824 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 52,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProAssurance by 50.0% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ProAssurance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,736,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,126,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ProAssurance by 5.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 50.61%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.