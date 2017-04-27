Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 202.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 125.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.99. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $94.42 and a 12-month high of $127.64. Celgene also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,233 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical volume of 604 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on CELG. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Celgene in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.65.

In other Celgene news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $1,737,706.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,087.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rupert Vessey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $497,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

