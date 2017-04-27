PRGX Global (PRGX) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.70

Media stories about PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) have been trending very positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PRGX Global earned a coverage optimism score of 0.70 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

PRGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut PRGX Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised PRGX Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) opened at 6.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 million, a PE ratio of 163.75 and a beta of 0.99. PRGX Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.93.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $70,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 37,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $235,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,219 shares of company stock valued at $321,017. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc (PRGX), together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit and spend analytics services. The Company provides recovery audit, procure-to-pay performance improvement, spend analytics and risk management services principally to large businesses and government agencies. The Company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific and Adjacent Services.

