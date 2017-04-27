PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will report $39.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.45 million. PRGX Global reported sales of $35.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full year sales of $39.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.91 million to $157.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $167.68 million per share, with estimates ranging from $166.32 million to $169.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm earned $33.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.37 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGX shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Monday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.42 Million” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/prgx-global-inc-prgx-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-39-42-million.html.

Shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) traded down 0.76% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,321 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 37,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $235,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $70,784.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,219 shares of company stock worth $321,017. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 39.1% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 1,653.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 416,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 392,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 451,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc (PRGX), together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit and spend analytics services. The Company provides recovery audit, procure-to-pay performance improvement, spend analytics and risk management services principally to large businesses and government agencies. The Company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific and Adjacent Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.