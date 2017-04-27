Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Premier Inc (PINC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PINC. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Premier and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Premier from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Premier in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $40.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.39. 287,825 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. Premier has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. Premier had a net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Premier’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Premier will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Premier Inc (PINC) to Buy” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/premier-inc-pinc-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $207,904.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,421.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelli L. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,292 shares of company stock valued at $844,425. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 131.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 47,713 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 23.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,718,000 after buying an additional 251,825 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth about $2,035,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 8.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 939,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,898,000 after buying an additional 70,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc is a healthcare improvement company. The Company is uniting an alliance of approximately 3,750 United States hospitals and more than 130,000 other provider organizations to transform healthcare. The Company operates healthcare group purchasing organizations and also provides integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory services, performance improvement collaborative and other services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.