Praxair, Inc. (PX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) to announce earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Praxair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Praxair reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Praxair will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Praxair.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. Praxair had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Praxair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CLSA lowered Praxair from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America Corp upgraded Praxair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Praxair in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Praxair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.90.

Shares of Praxair (NYSE:PX) traded down 0.64% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.47. The stock had a trading volume of 818,591 shares. Praxair has a 12 month low of $106.31 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.7875 dividend. This is a boost from Praxair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Praxair by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Praxair by 2.3% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Praxair by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 30,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Praxair by 8.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Praxair by 8.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas company. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, it operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

