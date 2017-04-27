PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (PGF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (NYSE:PGF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0806 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (NYSE:PGF) traded down 0.074% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.846. 28,370 shares of the stock traded hands. PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.

PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

