Power Solutions International (PSIX) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Power Solutions International (OTC:PSIX) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Power Solutions International earned a daily sentiment score of -0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSIX. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wunderlich lowered shares of Power Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Power Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Power Solutions International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Power Solutions International (OTC:PSIX) opened at 7.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. Power Solutions International has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $20.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Power Solutions International (PSIX) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/power-solutions-international-psix-receiving-somewhat-negative-media-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc is a producer and distributor of a range of low-emission power systems that run on non-diesel fuels, such as natural gas, propane and gasoline. The Company’s industrial power systems are used by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in a range of industries with a diversified set of applications, including stationary electricity generators, oil and gas equipment, forklifts, aerial work platforms, industrial sweepers, arbor equipment, agricultural and turf equipment, aircraft ground support equipment, construction and irrigation equipment, and other industrial equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.