Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PostNL NV (OTCMKTS:PNLYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “PostNL N.V. is formed from the split of TNT N.V. operates as a mail company engage din the collection, sorting, transportation and delivery of letters and parcels in Netherlands. The Company also offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services. PostNL N.V. is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. “

PostNL NV (OTCMKTS:PNLYY) traded up 0.41% during trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,860 shares. PostNL NV has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.46.

WARNING: “PostNL NV (PNLYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/postnl-nv-pnlyy-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About PostNL NV

PostNL N.V. is the provider of postal and parcel services in the Netherlands. The Company operates through three segments: Mail in the Netherlands, Parcels and International, and PostNL Other. The Company’s geographical segments include The Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Rest of Europe, Europe and Rest of the World.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PostNL NV (PNLYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.