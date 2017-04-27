Gray Television (GTN) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.36

Media headlines about Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gray Television earned a news impact score of 0.36 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 25 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently commented on GTN shares. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Singular Research boosted their price target on Gray Television from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) opened at 15.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 3.16. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.30 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gray Television will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 7,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $99,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcast company. The Company owns and operates television stations and digital assets in various markets across the United States. As of February 21, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting over 200 separate programming streams, including 37 affiliates of the CBS Network (CBS), 29 affiliates of the NBC Network (NBC), 20 affiliates of the ABC Network (ABC) and 15 affiliates of the FOX Network (FOX).

