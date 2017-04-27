CVR Refining (CVRR) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.25

Media headlines about CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) have been trending positive on Thursday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CVR Refining earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) traded up 7.18% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 211,081 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. CVR Refining has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. CVR Refining had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CVR Refining will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.80) on shares of CVR Refining in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Refining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet raised CVR Refining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised CVR Refining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CVR Refining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

CVR Refining Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP is an independent downstream energy limited partnership with refining and related logistics assets that operates in the mid-continent region. The Company is a petroleum refiner. It owned and operated a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas with a rated capacity of 115,000 barrels per calendar day (bpcd) and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma with a rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd capable of processing 20,000 bpcd of light sour crude oils (within its rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd), as of December 31, 2016.

