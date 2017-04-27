Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Stock Price

Headlines about Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Reinsurance Group of America earned a media sentiment score of 0.41 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 57 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) opened at 130.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average of $123.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $132.79.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post $9.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $127,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total transaction of $381,644.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,031.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,818 shares of company stock worth $749,150. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

