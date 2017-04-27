CA (CA) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about CA (NASDAQ:CA) has been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CA earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 64 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of CA from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CA in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of CA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of CA to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) opened at 32.635 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.304 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. CA has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. CA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CA will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/positive-press-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-effect-ca-ca-share-price-updated.html.

About CA

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.