Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stock Price

Media coverage about Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mirati Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) opened at 4.725 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $117.84 million. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post ($3.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stock Price” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/positive-press-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-mirati-therapeutics-mrtx-share-price-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.