Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Chemtura Corp (CHMT) Share Price

News articles about Chemtura Corp (NYSE:CHMT) have been trending positive this week, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chemtura Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemtura Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Chemtura Corp (NYSE:CHMT) opened at 33.50 on Thursday. Chemtura Corp has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. The firm’s market cap is $2.12 billion.

Chemtura Corp (NYSE:CHMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Chemtura Corp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company earned $385 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chemtura Corp will post $2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Chemtura Corp

Chemtura Corporation is a chemical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of engineered industrial specialty chemicals. The Company’s products are sold to industrial manufacturing customers for use as additives, ingredients or intermediates. The Company’s segments are Industrial Performance Products and Industrial Engineered Products.

