Cambrex (CBM) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.28

News articles about Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) have been trending positive this week, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cambrex earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 25 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens set a $61.00 target price on shares of Cambrex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. First Analysis lifted their target price on shares of Cambrex from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cambrex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) opened at 58.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57. Cambrex has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $62.50.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $178.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.53 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cambrex will post $3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 63,178 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $3,320,003.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,731,208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 23,822 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,000 shares of company stock worth $9,773,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation (Cambrex) is a life sciences company. It provides products and services for the development and commercialization of generic therapeutics. It operates through four segments, which are manufacturing facilities that have been aggregated as a single segment. Its manufacturing facilities are owned by the subsidiaries, including Cambrex Charles City, Inc, Cambrex Karlskoga AB and Cambrex Profarmaco Milano S.r.l.

