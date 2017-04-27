Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) PT Set at $51.00 by Citigroup Inc

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) received a $51.00 price objective from research analysts at Citigroup Inc in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup Inc’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Vetr cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.18 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) opened at 38.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.19 billion. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $41.27.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.17. The company earned $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.19% and a negative net margin of 1,072.67%. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post ($3.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lis sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $243,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,730 shares in the company, valued at $170,563.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tao Fu sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $40,556.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,566. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

