Polaris Industries (PII) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) have trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Polaris Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 54 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) traded up 2.033% during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.075. 339,069 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.323 and a beta of 1.19. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $100.63.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post $4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

