PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PNM Resources is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Its principal subsidiary is Public Service Company of New Mexico, which provides electric power and natural gas utility services to more than 1.3 million people in New Mexico. The company also sells power on the wholesale market in the Western U.S. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PNM. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

Shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) opened at 37.8075 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.8955 and a beta of 0.30.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm earned $1 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/pnm-resources-inc-pnm-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other news, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 211.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc (PNMR) is an investor-owned holding company with approximately two regulated utilities providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. PNMR’s electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP). It operates in three segments: PNM, TNMP, and Corporate and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNM Resources (PNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.