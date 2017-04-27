PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Instinet boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) opened at 122.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average of $114.64. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $77.40 and a 1-year high of $131.83.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post $8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.79 per share, for a total transaction of $122,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,781 shares in the company, valued at $341,478.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.38, for a total transaction of $1,082,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,914 shares in the company, valued at $14,128,225.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,942 shares of company stock worth $22,367,208. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and residential mortgage banking, providing its products and services nationally, as well as other products and services.

