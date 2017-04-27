Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact PLDT (PHI) Stock Price

Headlines about PLDT (NYSE:PHI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PLDT earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 25 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) traded up 0.071% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.205. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,319 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.867 and a beta of 1.25. PLDT has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.5564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. PLDT’s payout ratio is 83.87%.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc, formerly Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT), is a telecommunications service provider in the Philippines. The Company operates through three business segments: Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. The Company, through its business segments, offers a range of telecommunications services across the Philippines’ fiber optic backbone and wireless and fixed line networks.

