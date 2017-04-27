Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Share Price

News articles about Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Platform Specialty Products Corp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several analysts recently commented on PAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Platform Specialty Products Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on Platform Specialty Products Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Instinet boosted their price target on Platform Specialty Products Corp from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Platform Specialty Products Corp in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Platform Specialty Products Corp in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) opened at 14.32 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $4.07 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Platform Specialty Products Corp had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $950 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/platform-specialty-products-corp-pah-earns-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-35-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.