Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PJT Partners Inc (PJT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) opened at 35.19 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. The firm’s market cap is $651.61 million.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. PJT Partners had a positive return on equity of 215.12% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business earned $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PJT Partners news, Chairman Paul J. Taubman purchased 8,500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $312,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,094.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James W. Cuminale purchased 7,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.80 per share, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,356 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc is an advisory-focused investment bank. The Company offers an array of strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. It provides, through Park Hill Group, private fund advisory and placement services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds.

