Piper Jaffray Companies Cuts Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Price Target to $28.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Rafferty Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) traded down 0.16% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. 8,644,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company earned $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 88.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 129,210 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,943,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,178,000 after buying an additional 2,987,263 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 238,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,396,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,246,000 after buying an additional 131,015 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.
