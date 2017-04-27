Piper Jaffray Companies Cuts Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Price Target to $28.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Rafferty Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) traded down 0.16% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. 8,644,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company earned $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Piper Jaffray Companies Cuts Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Price Target to $28.00” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/piper-jaffray-companies-lowers-fifth-third-bancorp-fitb-price-target-to-28-00-updated.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 88.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 129,210 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,943,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,178,000 after buying an additional 2,987,263 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 238,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,396,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,246,000 after buying an additional 131,015 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.