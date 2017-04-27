Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust of Beneficial Interest has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:HNW) opened at 16.6324 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust of Beneficial Interest has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (HNW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/pioneer-diversified-high-income-trust-pioneer-diversified-high-income-trust-of-beneficial-interest-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-12-hnw-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust of Beneficial Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust of Beneficial Interest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.