Analysts Set Expectations for Pinnacle Foods Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (PF)

Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst A. Jagdale forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Pinnacle Foods’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79. The business earned $858.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.50 million. Pinnacle Foods had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Foods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.15.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) traded down 1.80% on Thursday, reaching $57.86. 1,905,675 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle Foods has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 14.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

In other Pinnacle Foods news, CFO Craig D. Steeneck sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $5,659,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,676,222.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Barkley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $550,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $782,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,829 shares of company stock worth $14,255,951 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

