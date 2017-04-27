Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reiterates $9.00 Price Target for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $9.00 price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) opened at 2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The stock’s market capitalization is $101.19 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor micro-environment, an inhaled Anticalin to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin to treat anemia. Its Anticalins proteins are a class of low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

