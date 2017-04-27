PG&E Co. (PCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PG&E Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc boosted their price objective on PG&E Co. from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of PG&E Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of PG&E Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) traded up 0.42% during trading on Monday, reaching $67.28. 564,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.21. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $68.29.

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PG&E Co. had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post $3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. PG&E Co.’s payout ratio is 117.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PG&E Co. during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in PG&E Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in PG&E Co. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/pge-co-pcg-receives-68-25-average-price-target-from-analysts-updated.html.

About PG&E Co.

PG&E Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s primary operating subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the Utility), which operates in northern and central California. The Utility is engaged in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers. The Utility generates electricity and provides electricity transmission and distribution services throughout its service territory in northern and central California to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers.

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.