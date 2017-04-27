Susquehanna Bancshares Inc Upgrades PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) to “Positive”

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has $132.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $118.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vetr downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.67 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.97.

Shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) opened at 113.33 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post $5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.01%.

In other news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $466,251.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,320,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at $8,111,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $101,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 66.1% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $131,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

