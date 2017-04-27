Zions Bancorporation Sells 2,271 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Zions Bancorporation decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 113.33 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $114.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82. The company has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business earned $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.01%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.97.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Trudell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $986,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,632.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $2,571,944.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,423.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,480. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

