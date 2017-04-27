Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

News articles about Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the asset manager an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) traded down 0.79% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,630 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

