Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.38

Press coverage about Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pembina Pipeline Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.38 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) opened at 32.26 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pembina Pipeline Corp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.94%. Pembina Pipeline Corp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Pembina Pipeline Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline Corp from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

About Pembina Pipeline Corp

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates through four segments. The Conventional Pipelines segment consists of the tariff-based operations of pipelines and related facilities to deliver crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota, United States.

