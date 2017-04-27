Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Raised by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,316,815,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $770,318,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 46,977,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,013,000 after buying an additional 2,517,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,670,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,954,652,000 after buying an additional 2,470,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,896,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,379,000 after buying an additional 2,347,997 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) opened at 53.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Raised by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/pekin-singer-strauss-asset-management-il-buys-1200-shares-of-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Vetr raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.64 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. William Blair reissued an “ourperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen and Company cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.12 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.47.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.77 per share, with a total value of $681,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 92,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $5,268,933.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 488,063 shares in the company, valued at $27,829,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,203 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.