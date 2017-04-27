Brokerages Set Pearson plc (PSON) PT at $690.44

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 690.44 ($8.83).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSON shares. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of Pearson plc to an “add” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Investec restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.68) target price on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Pearson plc from GBX 1,030 ($13.17) to GBX 960 ($12.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 986 ($12.61) price objective on shares of Pearson plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson plc from GBX 740 ($9.46) to GBX 550 ($7.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) opened at 640.00 on Monday. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 552.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 989.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 650.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 717.55. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.21 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Pearson plc’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%.

In related news, insider Tim Score purchased 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of £15,214.08 ($19,450.37).

About Pearson plc

Pearson plc (Pearson) is an international education and media company. The Company has operations in the education, business information and consumer publishing markets. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Core and Growth. The North American business serves educators and students in the United States and Canada from early education through elementary, middle and high schools and into higher education with a range of products and services, such as courseware, assessments and services.

