Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PGC) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PGC) opened at 33.02 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $554.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business earned $32.61 million during the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp will post $1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the Bank), which is a state chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through two segments: Banking and Private Wealth Management Division. The Banking segment includes commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of automated teller machines (ATMs); telephone and Internet banking services; merchant credit card services, and customer support sales.

