Traders Purchase Large Volume of PBF Energy Call Options (PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 7,323 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,075% compared to the typical volume of 623 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank set a $25.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $104,000. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 560.0% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $120,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 56.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $232,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) opened at 22.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

