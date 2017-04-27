PBF Energy (PBF) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PBF Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) opened at 22.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.39. PBF Energy has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $25.00 price target on PBF Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

