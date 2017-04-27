Paysafe Group Plc (PAYS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays PLC

Paysafe Group Plc (LON:PAYS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.80) target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.58) price target on shares of Paysafe Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 592 ($7.57) price target on shares of Paysafe Group Plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Paysafe Group Plc from GBX 442 ($5.65) to GBX 507 ($6.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.03) price target on shares of Paysafe Group Plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paysafe Group Plc in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 540.63 ($6.91).

Paysafe Group Plc (LON:PAYS) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 456.30. 1,539,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 457.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 413.74. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.21 billion. Paysafe Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 229.21 and a 12-month high of GBX 474.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/paysafe-group-plc-pays-earns-overweight-rating-from-barclays-plc-updated.html.

About Paysafe Group Plc

Paysafe Group plc (Paysafe), formerly Optimal Payments Plc, is a United Kingdom-based provider of digital payments and transaction-related solutions to businesses and consumers across the world. The Company’s segments are Digital Wallets, Payment Processing and Prepaid. The Company’s Digital Wallets segments’ fees are generated from transactions between members and merchants using the NETELLER service and Net+ prepaid cards, and the Skrill and Skrill prepaid cards.

