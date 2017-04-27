Barclays PLC Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Paypoint plc (PAY)

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.15) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paypoint plc from GBX 1,060 ($13.55) to GBX 1,069 ($13.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,162 ($14.86) price objective on shares of Paypoint plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.15) price objective on shares of Paypoint plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Paypoint plc from GBX 1,150 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypoint plc has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,081.83 ($13.83).

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1021.00. 19,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,024.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,010.38. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 695.40 million. Paypoint plc has a 12-month low of GBX 700.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,176.51.

In other news, insider Rachel Kentleton bought 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.66) per share, with a total value of £1,376.10 ($1,759.27). Insiders bought a total of 163 shares of company stock valued at $161,562 in the last ninety days.

Paypoint plc Company Profile

PayPoint plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries provide specialist consumer payment, and other services and products, transaction processing and settlement. It offers clients streamlined consumer payment processing and transaction routing in an integrated solution, through MultiPay.

