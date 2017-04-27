Paulson & CO. Inc. Acquires New Position in Facebook Inc (FB)

Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 181,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,824,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 146.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook Inc has a 12-month low of $108.23 and a 12-month high of $147.59.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm earned $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook Inc will post $5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.95.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $97,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,830,798.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.96, for a total value of $2,320,519.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,933.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,044,125 shares of company stock valued at $842,788,411 over the last 90 days. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

