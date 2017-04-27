Paul Rogers Sells 4,899 Shares of RetailMeNot Inc (SALE) Stock

RetailMeNot Inc (NASDAQ:SALE) insider Paul Rogers sold 4,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $56,583.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,474.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RetailMeNot Inc (NASDAQ:SALE) remained flat at $11.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 291,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $552.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. RetailMeNot Inc has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. RetailMeNot had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm earned $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RetailMeNot Inc will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RetailMeNot during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RetailMeNot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in RetailMeNot by 38.4% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RetailMeNot by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RetailMeNot by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,679,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

SALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of RetailMeNot in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on RetailMeNot from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on RetailMeNot in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RetailMeNot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of RetailMeNot in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

RetailMeNot Inc operates a savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The Company operates through two segments: Core and Gift Card. The Core segment consists of all other products and services that are related to its marketplace for digital offers.

