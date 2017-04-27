Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

Shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) traded up 0.79% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,495 shares. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post $2.30 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Patterson Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director James W. Wiltz sold 10,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $456,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,702.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Wiltz sold 5,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $222,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,800 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc is a distributor serving the dental, veterinary and rehabilitation supply markets. The Company operates through three segments: dental supply, veterinary supply and rehabilitation supply. The dental supply segment provides a range of consumable dental products, clinical and laboratory equipment, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions and other dental healthcare providers across North America.

