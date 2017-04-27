Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,969 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,392 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,048,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,429,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after buying an additional 166,206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) opened at 30.07 on Thursday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company’s market cap is $7.41 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The firm earned $155.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 126.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/parsley-energy-inc-pe-position-lowered-by-highbridge-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PE shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KLR Group increased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

In other news, Director Jerry Windlinger bought 3,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,993.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A R. Alameddine bought 3,500 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $108,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,048.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 39,485 shares of company stock worth $1,195,487. Insiders own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and includes three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.