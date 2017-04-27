Park Sterling Corp (PSTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Park Sterling Corp (NASDAQ:PSTB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTB. Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Park Sterling Corp in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Sterling Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

In related news, President Bryan F. Kennedy III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 143,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Park Sterling Corp by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Park Sterling Corp by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park Sterling Corp by 25.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Park Sterling Corp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Park Sterling Corp by 31.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Sterling Corp (NASDAQ:PSTB) traded down 1.04% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.39. 591,028 shares of the stock were exchanged. Park Sterling Corp has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $653.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

Park Sterling Corp (NASDAQ:PSTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company earned $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. Park Sterling Corp had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Park Sterling Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Park Sterling Corp will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Sterling Corp

Park Sterling Corporation is a holding company for Park Sterling Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a North Carolina-chartered commercial non-member bank. The Company provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, real estate owners, residential builders, institutions, professionals and consumers doing business or residing within its target markets.

