Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) Director Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Ronald Douglas Miller sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.98, for a total transaction of C$1,618,200.00.

Ronald Douglas Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Ronald Douglas Miller sold 43,945 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$791,010.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Ronald Douglas Miller sold 12,300 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$196,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ronald Douglas Miller sold 4,700 shares of Parex Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$75,200.00.

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) traded down 2.33% during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.74. 195,584 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $2.57 billion. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$18.25 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “focus stock” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.45.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

