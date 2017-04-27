Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) opened at 22.00 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The firm’s market capitalization is $534.29 million.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.17. The firm earned $0.03 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Douglas W. Pagan sold 3,405 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $51,381.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,053.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 5,000 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,511 shares of company stock worth $173,701. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 540,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 63,176 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,890,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 502,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 42,117 shares during the period. Finally, Senzar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,918,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Paratek), formerly Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of antibacterial therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry. Paratek’s antibacterial product candidates are omadacycline and sarecycline. Omadacycline is a broad-spectrum antibiotic for use as an empiric monotherapy for community-acquired bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and urinary tract infections (UTI).

