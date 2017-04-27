Analysts Set $65.00 Target Price for Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM)

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $65.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pampa Energia an industry rank of 161 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pampa Energia stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,794 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.62% of Pampa Energia worth $24,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) opened at 56.24 on Thursday. Pampa Energia has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.13 billion.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energia SA is an integrated electricity company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. Its segments include generation, transmission, distribution, oil and gas, and holding and others. Its generation segment includes a direct and indirect equity interest in Central Piedra Buena SA, Central Termica Guemes SA, Central Termica Loma de la Lata SA and Pampa Comercializadora S.A, among others, and investments in companies in the electricity generation sector.

