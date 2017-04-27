Pacific Continental Co. (PCBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Continental Co. (NASDAQ:PCBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PACIFIC CONTINENTAL is a one-bank holding company. Their principal business activities are conducted through their full- service commercial bank subsidiary, PacificContinental Bank. The Bank is engaged in general commercial banking, with emphasis on lending to small and medium-sized businesses and construction lending for commercial facilities and single family residences. The Bank provides a range of financial services tailored to the needs of the community. “

PCBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. FIG Partners lowered shares of Pacific Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Pacific Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Pacific Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Continental has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Pacific Continental (NASDAQ:PCBK) opened at 25.80 on Wednesday. Pacific Continental has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $584.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19.

Pacific Continental (NASDAQ:PCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Pacific Continental had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business earned $27.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Continental will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCBK. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Continental during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacific Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Pacific Continental by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in Pacific Continental during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Continental during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Continental Company Profile

Pacific Continental Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Pacific Continental Bank (the Bank), an Oregon state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank operates in three primary markets: Eugene, Oregon, Portland; Oregon/Southwest Washington, and Seattle, Washington.

