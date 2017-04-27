PACCAR Inc (PCAR) PT Set at $68.00 by Credit Suisse Group AG

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been given a $68.00 price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PCAR. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on PACCAR from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.07.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded up 1.64% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,255 shares. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post $3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

In other news, insider Gary Lee Moore sold 22,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $1,552,823.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,351.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael T. Barkley sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $609,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,425.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,157 shares of company stock worth $5,757,472. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $100,030,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,851,000 after buying an additional 1,531,257 shares during the last quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 42,317.2% in the fourth quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,165,000 after buying an additional 1,134,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,006,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,912,000 after buying an additional 572,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1,683.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after buying an additional 562,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

